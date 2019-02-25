TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

731 FPUS54 KMAF 251951

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-261145-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

TXZ045-046-050-261145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 51 to 57.

TXZ061>063-068>070-261145-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

60.

TXZ059-060-067-261145-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-261145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-261145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ074-080-261145-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TXZ057-261145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019 /1251 PM MST Mon Feb 25 2019/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TXZ058-261145-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

151 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

