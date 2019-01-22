TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

059 FPUS54 KMAF 220912

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-222215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-222215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-222215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-222215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-222215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-222215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ082-222215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ074-222215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

TXZ079-222215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ081-222215-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

312 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s in the

mountains to around 70 along the Rio Grande. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...northwest 10 to 20 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s in the mountains to

the upper 50s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains

to 60 to 66 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s in the

mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid

60s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains

to 67 to 73 along the Rio Grande.

$$

