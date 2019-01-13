TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

154 FPUS54 KMAF 131112

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-132215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-132215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-132215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-132215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-132215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ075-132215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ082-132215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ074-132215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ079-132215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ081-132215-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

512 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s in the mountains to the mid 50s along the

Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs around 50 in the mountains to the mid 50s along

the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 40. In the

mountains, southeast winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the upper 50s along the

Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the mountains...light

and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the

mountains to 69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 60 to 66 in the mountains to

the mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to

60 to 66 along the Rio Grande.

$$

