TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
_____
853 FPUS54 KMAF 060913
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-062215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-062215-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-062215-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-062215-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ058>060-067-068-062215-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ075-062215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ082-062215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ074-062215-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 40 to 46.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ079-062215-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 44 to 50.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ081-062215-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
313 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains
to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,
southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 45 to 51.
West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains
to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds around
10 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio
Grande.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains
to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, north
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along
the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s in the mountains to 56 to 64 along the Rio
Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 62 to
70 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 64 to 70 along the Rio
Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 60 to
66 along the Rio Grande.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather