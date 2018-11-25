TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018 /307 AM MST Sun Nov 25 2018/

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018 /307 AM MST Sun Nov 25 2018/

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

407 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

