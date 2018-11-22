TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
684 FPUS54 KMAF 221509
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
TXZ061-062-222230-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-222230-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018 /809 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018/
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ047-048-051>053-222230-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ075-222230-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy dense fog early in the
morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ058-222230-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ063-068>070-222230-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ057-222230-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018 /809 AM MST Thu Nov 22 2018/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
TXZ082-222230-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
909 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
