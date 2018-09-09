TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

074 FPUS54 KMAF 090753

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-092115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-092115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-092115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

$$

TXZ082-092115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ057-092115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018 /153 AM MDT Sun Sep 9 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-092115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

153 AM MDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ058-092115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ074-080-092115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

$$

TXZ079-081-092115-

Presidio Valley-Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, and Marathon

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. In the mountains,

northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 90 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

91 to 97 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to 90 to

96 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to 90 to 96

along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

