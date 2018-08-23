TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
350 FPUS54 KMAF 231953
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-240915-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-240915-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018 /153 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018/
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-240915-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ075-240915-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
$$
TXZ058-240915-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-240915-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ057-240915-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018 /153 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018/
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ082-240915-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
253 PM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
