TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

967 FPUS54 KMAF 180806

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-182115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018 /206 AM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-182115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ058>060-067-182115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 104. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ074-080-182115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ057-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

306 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018 /206 AM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

