TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

TXZ061-062

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ057

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018 /209 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ074

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

TXZ080

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ081

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 104 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ079

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

309 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

