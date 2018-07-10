TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
708 FPUS54 KMAF 101932
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-110930-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ057-110930-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018 /132 PM MDT Tue Jul 10 2018/
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-110930-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ082-110930-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ074-110930-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 84 to 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 86 to 92. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 87 to 93. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 87 to 93. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ080-110930-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 87 to 93. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 89 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 89 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ081-110930-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 65 to 73. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80 in the mountains to around 100 along
the Rio Grande. In the mountains, light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio
Grande, east winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. East winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around 101 along the
Rio Grande. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s in the
mountains to around 100 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 100 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s in the mountains to around 100 along the Rio
Grande. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 100 along the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ079-110930-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
232 PM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 93 to 99. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
_____
