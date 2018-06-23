TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

877 FPUS54 KMAF 230200

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

Updated to issue Heat Advisory, adjust sky conditions,

temperatures, and winds through Saturday...

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-230915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-230915-

Gaines-

Including the city of Seminole

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ046-050-051-230915-

Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-230915-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ063-069-070-230915-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-230915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-230915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TXZ082-230915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ074-230915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ079-230915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ081-230915-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

900 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains to around

109 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around

106 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Across

the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains

to around 101 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s in the

mountains to around 102 along the Rio Grande.

