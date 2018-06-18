TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

134 FPUS54 KMAF 180818

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-182115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-182115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-182115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ057-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018 /218 AM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ074-079>081-182115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Across the

lowlands, light and variable winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, light and

variable winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Across the

lowlands, light and variable winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to 98 to

104 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to

100 to 106 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains

to 99 to 105 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ058-182115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

318 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-182115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

218 AM MDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

