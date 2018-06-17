TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:04 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
_____
466 FPUS54 KMAF 171858
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ047-048-051>053-181000-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-181000-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ061>063-068>070-181000-
Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,
McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-181000-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ075-181000-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
$$
TXZ082-181000-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ057-181000-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 /1258 PM MDT Sun Jun 17 2018/
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10
mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ074-079>081-181000-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,
Big Bend NP, and Marathon
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 63 to
71. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the mid 90s
along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, light and variable winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio
Grande, east winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to
97 to 103 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
96 to 102 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ058-181000-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
158 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-181000-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
1258 PM MDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
