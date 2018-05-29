TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Gaines-Dawson-

Including the cities of Seminole and Lamesa

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Andrews-

Including the city of Andrews

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018 /237 AM MDT Tue May 29 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

337 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

