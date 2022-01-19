TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north

winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST

Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather