TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

325 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous

navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

