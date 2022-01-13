TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 152 PM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight Friday night to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight Friday night to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 