TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

325 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Conditions will continue to improve this morning. Mariners should

continue to exercise caution through this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...through 6 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

