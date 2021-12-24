TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

341 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and

seas 5 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

South winds should remain just below advisory criteria. That said

south winds 15 to 20 knots and 4 to 6 foot seas are expected, so

small craft should still exercise caution.

