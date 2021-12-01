TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

806 PM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf

of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

