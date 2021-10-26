TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 334 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 kts expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 kts expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 kts expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather