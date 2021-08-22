TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

103 AM CDT Sun Aug 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Sea heights have lowered to below advisory criteria. Small craft

should continue to exercise caution across the Gulf waters into

tonight.

