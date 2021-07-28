TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1157 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR WATERSPOUTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Showers and thunderstorms are occurring over the bays and coastal

waters. Conditions are favorable for waterspouts to develop in

association with some of these storms. Mariners should use

caution.

