TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 400 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM... At 357 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. A gust front associated with these storms was located from 21 nm southwest of Matagorda Island 557 to 25 nm southeast of Packery Channel, moving northwest at 20 knots. Mariners over the nearshore waters should prepare for gusty winds well away from these storms. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. LAT...LON 2710 9636 2743 9730 2792 9699 2826 9660 2785 9576 2766 9554 2751 9573 2737 9601 2721 9613 2708 9621 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather