TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

936 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has

pulled away.

_____

