TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 243 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather