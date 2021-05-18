TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

226 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE KENEDY COUNTY BAY

AND GULF WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Riviera Beach to

29 miles southwest of Malaquite Beach to 37 miles northwest of Port

Mansfield, moving east at 25 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Laguna Madre and Riviera Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30

knots...and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

these storms arrive.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible...keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2710 9636 2661 9653

2660 9709 2666 9731 2690 9737 2667 9732

2669 9745 2672 9746 2670 9746 2685 9758

2684 9756 2685 9756 2698 9757 2698 9756

2725 9742

