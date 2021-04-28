TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 314 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Bays will be choppy to occasionally rough. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Bays will be choppy to occasionally rough. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots increasing to 20 to 25 knots this evening. Seas will build to 7 to 9 feet by this evening. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots increasing to 20 to 25 knots this evening. Seas will build to 7 to 9 feet by this evening. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots increasing to 20 to 25 knots this evening. Seas will build to 7 to 9 feet by this evening. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots increasing to 20 to 25 knots this evening. Seas will build to 7 to 9 feet by this evening. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather