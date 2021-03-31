TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 301 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. 