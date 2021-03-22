TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,

rough bay conditions, nearshore seas of 4 to 7 feet, and

offshore seas of 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...The Laguna Madre and Gulf of Mexico waters out 60

nautical miles.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

