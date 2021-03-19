TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 418 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather