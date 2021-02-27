TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 342 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one half mile or less and at times to several hundred yards. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Through the noon hour today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult as marine craft can and will appear out of the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather