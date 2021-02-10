TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at times.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

