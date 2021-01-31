TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 247 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather