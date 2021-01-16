TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 230 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet within 20 nm and 5 to 9 feet beyond 20 nm. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet within 20 nm and 5 to 9 feet beyond 20 nm. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet within 20 nm and 5 to 9 feet beyond 20 nm. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet within 20 nm and 5 to 9 feet beyond 20 nm. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather