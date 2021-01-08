TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 206 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather