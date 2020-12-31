TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 251 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet this morning. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. Occasional seas up to 14 feet can be expected by this afternoon. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale conditions expected to develop this morning through early evening, then winds begin to decrease to advisory levels through late evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. 