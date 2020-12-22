TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 326 PM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with frequent gusts around 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low water conditions may develop as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with frequent gusts around 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low water conditions may develop as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather