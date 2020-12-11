TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

335 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas will be below small craft advisory conditions but

small craft should exercise caution as winds will be south 15 to

20 knots today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas will be below small craft advisory conditions but

small craft should exercise caution as winds will be south 15 to

20 knots today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kts and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kts and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather