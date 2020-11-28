TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
513 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE NORTHERN COASTAL WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...
Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20
NM...
Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60
NM...
At 511 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm capable of producing winds to
around 30 knots was located 14 nm south of Seadrift, moving east at
40 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2794 9586 2809 9683 2835 9667 2836 9634
