TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 knots and
seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Galveston Bay and Coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
