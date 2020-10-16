TX Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

407 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30

knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Bays and gulf waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship

Channel out to 60 nautical miles.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

