TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

403 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED...

Although tropical storm conditions are no longer expected across

the southern Laguna Madre, gusty Northwest winds of 15 to 20 knots

are expected today. Small Craft Should Exercise Caution today.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...On the Gulf of Mexico waters, northwest winds 25 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet. On the

Laguna Madre, northwest winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to

40 knots and very rough on the bay.

* WHERE...On The Gulf of Mexico waters, Coastal waters from

Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande out 60 nm. On the Laguna Madre,

Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday Night.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

