TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
* Until 945 AM CDT.
* At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts was located 23 nm northeast of South Padre Island. The
severe thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Waterspouts.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas.
* The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather