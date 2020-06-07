TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Long period swells from Tropical Storm Cristobal

currently moving north into the northern Gulf of Mexico will

rise seas to 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Long period swells from Tropical Storm Cristobal

currently moving north into the northern Gulf of Mexico will

rise seas to 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

