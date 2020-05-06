TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25
knots expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda
Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will
result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
