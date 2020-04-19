TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

213 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

13 nm south of Port Mansfield Cut, moving east at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2640 9742 2657 9713 2629 9702 2626 9719

2633 9720 2627 9720 2624 9731 2624 9733

2636 9737 2635 9738 2640 9738 2637 9742

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

13 nm south of Port Mansfield Cut, moving east at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2640 9742 2657 9713 2629 9702 2626 9719

2633 9720 2627 9720 2624 9731 2624 9733

2636 9737 2635 9738 2640 9738 2637 9742

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

13 nm south of Port Mansfield Cut, moving east at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2640 9742 2657 9713 2629 9702 2626 9719

2633 9720 2627 9720 2624 9731 2624 9733

2636 9737 2635 9738 2640 9738 2637 9742

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather