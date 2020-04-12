TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
238 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...through 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...through 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...through 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...through 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Lake and
Bay conditions becoming rough.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Lake and
Bay conditions becoming rough.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather