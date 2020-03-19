TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one
half mile.
* WHERE...Vermilion Bay, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to
Cameron LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya
River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
